My fellow pro-growth/progress/abundance Up Wingers in America and around the world:

At this point in the 42nd month of the generative AI era, I think it’s unimportant—from a public policy perspective—whether Anthropic has overstated the cyber capabilities of its Mythos model. Amid some degree of public anxiety about artificial intelligence, Mythos appears already to have altered the political debate. That’s the reality, for good or ill.

As new Wall Street Journal reporting reveals, Mythos rattled Vice President Vance sufficiently that he summoned America's AI bosses to address the potential vulnerabilities of small-town banks, hospitals, and water utilities. How could they possibly defend against Mythos and its ever more capable successors? A Silicon Valley-embracing administration that arrived in Washington promising to clear the path for the emerging AI revolution and outrun China … well, now finds itself weighing formal oversight.

How about an FDA-like approval process for AI cutting-edge models? Yikes.