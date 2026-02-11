Faster, Please!

Brian Kullman
7d

Back in the early 1970s there was concern in the Architect and Engineering world about the impact of computer assisted design on A&E business models. At that time my recall is that half of A&E expenses (and billings) were generated by draftsmen manually churning out large numbers of drawings used to translate high level building concepts into documents essential to bidding and actual construction.....and communicating with clients. And all this before desktop computers existed.

Somehow A&E firms got through the transition, presumably by phasing out time-consuming manual drafting and spending more design time communicating about client needs.

