🏗️ A hub for hard-tech startups: My chat with 'American Shenzhen' builder Joshua Farahzad

My fellow pro-growth/progress/abundance Up Wingers in America and around the world:

As a college sophomore, Josh Farahzad assembled a group of students from around the country in an attempt to launch a homemade rocket into space. From there, he ditched the traditional route and scoured the country for the perfect place to build a uniquely American mega-project.

Disillusioned with the entrepreneurial atmosphere of the Bay Area, he has since broken ground in central Texas. Caldwell County is now home to Proto-Town—a place Farahzad hopes businesses will have the space to engineer and build world-changing hardware.

Today on Faster, Please—The Podcast, I chat with Farahzad about his quest to build America’s premier manufacturing town from scratch.

In This Episode

Welcome to Proto-Town (1:20)

The Limits of California (5:18)

From the Ground Up (10:46)

The Vision (17:35)

(A lightly edited transcript of our conversation will be appear in my Week in Review issue on Saturday. Another option is using the Substack auto transcript function.)

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