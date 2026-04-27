The Chernobyl “sarcophagus"

My fellow pro-growth/progress/abundance Up Wingers in America and around the world:

On the 40th anniversary of the worst nuclear accident ever, I’m reminded of one of the most gripping scenes in the thoroughly excellent 2019 Chernobyl miniseries on HBO. Two nuclear scientists brief Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on the catastrophic consequences that could arise if the fire in the damaged reactor isn’t extinguished, and the water tanks beneath it are breached: The molten core could superheat the water and trigger a steam explosion on the scale of a small nuclear weapon.

So, yes, quite bad!